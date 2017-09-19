Many questions linger after man from Illinois found dead west of Denver

25-year-old Jeffrey Maynard

KUSA - A traffic stop has led to a mystery spanning three states.

Investigators are trying to figure out how a 62-year-old man camping in Gilpin County died, and why his wallet and van were with another man 800 miles away.



John Cumby Jr. is from Rock Falls, Illinois.

Investigators say he left home last month and told his family he was going camping in Colorado and would be back early this month.



His remains were found last week in Gilpin County in a wooded area, but investigators wouldn't give more on where or how he died. They say this is a suspicious death investigation.



Cumby's car was found in Boise last Saturday. The Ada County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Jeffrey Maynard was caught driving erratically on I-84.



Investigators say when a deputy asked Maynard to get out of the van, he grabbed a can of mace from between his legs, but then dropped it when the deputy saw what was happening.



After a deputy pulled him over, investigators figured out the van was registered to Cumby and found his wallet, ID and other items inside the van.



The last time Cumby talked to his family was Aug. 20, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office.



Maynard was arrested Sept. 10. Three days later, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says they assisted Gilpin County to search a remote campsite.

Cumby's remains were found that same day in a wooded area, according to the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office.



Maynard is being held in Boise on charges related to the traffic stop and warrants out of Texas, including attempted arson and theft.

He has not been charged related to Cumby's death.



Investigators are not saying whether they think Maynard and Cumby knew each or if they believe Cumby was murdered.

