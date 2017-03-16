Marijuana busts throughout Denver metro

Marijuana bust in the Denver metro on Thursday. (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - A large illegal marijuana bust is taking place from Northglenn to Colorado Springs Thursday morning.

Local law enforcement is searching more than 20 homes as part of an operation to shut down an organization that ships pot out of state.

A source close to the investigation explained to 9Wants to Know that in this case the “organization” doesn’t mean a cartel – it’s people working together.

In this case, sources told 9Wants to Know local people were a part of the group growing marijuana to ship it exclusively out of state in violation of Colorado and Federal law.

9Wants to Know has learned this investigation has been going on for months.

Sources tell 9NEWS the search locations include businesses that grew pot, as well as members’ residences and homes where pot was grown.

Agents have seized pot, guns and money as part of this operation.

9Wants to Know witnessed one arrest in Castle Rock, in a neighborhood near Founders Parkway and I-25.

This is not the feds coming in to break up the Colorado pot industry, 9Wants to Know was told.

The DEA told 9Wants to Know that it was assisting the 18th Judicial DA’s office in this case.

When reached by phone, spokeswoman for the 18th judicial DA’s office Vikki Migoya said she could not immediately comment on the on-going law enforcement operation.

Members of multiple area drug task forces, as well as Arapahoe, Denver and Douglas County law enforcement, joined by El Paso and Elbert County deputies are a part of this operation.

© 2017 KUSA-TV