Dylan Redwine's father arrested in connection to son's death

Dylan Redwine

KUSA - The father of Dylan Redwine was arrested early Saturday morning in the state of Washington in connection with his then-13-year-old son’s death, 9Wants to Know has learned.

A source familiar with the investigation told 9Wants to Know Mark Redwine was in Washington because he works as an over-the-road truck driver.

According to an indictment distributed by the La Plata County Sheriff's Office Saturday afternoon, Redwine is charged with second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death,

According to a booking report posted online by Whatcom County, Washington, the 55-year-old is being held on "fugitive from justice warrants."

He was booked into the county jail at around 1:20 p.m.

Dylan Redwine disappeared from his father’s Vallecito Lake house in November 2012. His partial remains were found on Middle Mountain in June 2013.

The boy's death has been ruled a homicide.

Mark Redwine was identified as a person of interest in his son’s death early in the investigation, but no charges were filed until now.

Items of interest were found during a July 2016 search for information related to Dylan’s disappearance. What those items were remains unclear.

It was one of a number of searches during the past four years.

Early on, Dylan's mother, Elaine Hall, said she believed Mark Redwine had something to do with the disappearance of her son.

Hall, her son Cory Redwine and her husband Mike Hall were cleared of any involvement in Dylan Redwine's death.

Elaine and Mark Redwine have been divorced for years. Dylan Redwine lived with his mother near Colorado Springs, but went to Vallecito to spend Thanksgiving with his father. Shortly after Dylan Redwine arrived in La Plata County, he was never seen again.

The Durango Herald reports that Mark Redwine was planning a seven-day community search for information connected to his son's death from Aug. 4 to Aug. 11 of this year.

