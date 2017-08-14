Mark Redwine released from Washington jail to another state

(Photo: La Plata County Sheriff's Office)

WHATCOM COUNTY, WASH. - According to Whatcom County, Washington jail records, Mark Redwine has been released from their custody to another state.

Redwine, father to the late Dylan Redwine, is suspected of killing the boy five years ago. The teen's scattered remains were found in both 2013 and 2015.

Mark Redwine was taken into custody in Washington state last month. The arrest was captured on dash-cam video.

He was set to have an extradition hearing but he waived that right.

The La Plata County Sheriff's Office has said they will bring Redwine back to Durango expeditiously. As of Monday afternoon 9NEWS had not confirmed with La Plata County Redwine's whereabouts.

Though Mark Redwine has fervently denied a role in his son’s death, investigators say they’ve considered him a person of interest for years.

A grand jury in Bellingham, Washington indicted Redwine in late July.

