Mark Redwine won't challenge extradition

(Photo: La Plata County Sheriff's Office)

KUSA - The La Plata County Sheriff’s Office says Mark Redwine has waived his right to challenge his extradition. These means deputies are crafting a plan to return him to Colorado “expeditiously.”

Redwine, who works as a long-hail trucker, was arrested in Washington state last month and faces charges for second-degree murder and child abuse for his alleged role in the death of his 13-year-old son, Dylan Redwine.

Dylan was last heard from while he was at Mark Redwine’s Vallecito home during a court-ordered visit in November 2012.

Dylan Redwine’s partial remains were found in June 2013. His skull was found in November 2015 – an event that District Attorney Christian Champagne called a “turning point” in the case.

RELATED: What's next in the Mark Redwine case?

RELATED: A fresh look at old evidence resulted in Mark Redwine's indictment

PREVIOUS: Dylan Redwine's father arrested in son's death

TIMELINE: The investigation into Mark Redwine

RELATED: Mark Redwine appears in court

The indictment alleges blood was found in Mark Redwine’s living room and near his couch, and a cadaver dog found a scent of a dead body in the 55-year-old’s laundry room, the bed of his truck and on the clothes he was wearing the night Dylan was last heard from.

Redwine also told a family member that investigators would have to find his son’s skull before they could determine he died of blunt force injuries, the indictment alleges.

Mark Redwine had been identified as a person of interest in this case for years, and has been held in a Bellingham, Washington court on a $1 million bond.

Local authorities say their goal is to try Redwine in La Plata County.

© 2017 KUSA-TV