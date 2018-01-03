Masked man robs Boulder hotel

(Photo: Courtesy Boulder PD)

KUSA - The Boulder Police Department distributed a video Wednesday of a masked man who they say walked into a hotel early Tuesday morning and demanded the clerk give him all the money at the front desk.



The robbery occurred at around 2:25 a.m. at the Residence Inn at 3030 Center Green Drive, according to Boulder Police.

The suspect took a bag out of his jacket and put the money inside.

The suspect is described as a white man who is between 40 to 50 years old, 5’6” and 160 pounds.

He was wearing a yellow and brown button-down plaid flannel jacket with a food and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about his identity or whereabouts is asked to call Boulder Police at 303-441-4329.

