Masked man robs gas station at knifepoint

(Photo: Courtesy Louisville PD)

LOUISVILLE - Police released a photo Friday of a man who they say robbed a gas station at knifepoint Thursday evening.

It happened at around 5:30 p.m. at the Corner Store at 1135 South Boulder Rd. in Louisville. Police say the suspect is described as being a white or Hispanic man who is around 5’5” with a thin build.

During the robbery, police say he was wearing a dark shirt, shorts and shoes. In surveillance video, he’s also seen wearing a bandana on his face, and appears to have a shaved head.

Police say after he demanded money from the cashier, he ran away and headed north.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

