Maximum sentence for woman who hit, killed Boulder cyclist while impaired

KUSA - The woman accused of hitting and killing a father of three while driving impaired was sentenced to 12 years behind bars -- the maximum sentence possible.

Callie Kuhasz hit cyclist Bill Davis, 35, on June 25, 2016. She then drove away from the scene.

PREVIOUS: Suspect in fatal Boulder hit-and-run was on probation for DWAI

PREVIOUS: Woman formally charged in fatal Boulder hit-and-run involving cyclist

Court records show Kuhasz was on probation for a DWAI when she plowed into Davis, who was riding his bike just outside of Boulder.

Davis' wife, Brianne, said justice hasn’t been served because it won’t bring her husband back. He was killed one day before their 12th wedding anniversary.

“He was given a death sentence for a choice he didn’t make,” Brianne said.

Body camera videos show Kuhasz after driving off and not cooperating with officers.

Body camera video show Kuhasz after driving off and not cooperating with officers.

Her mother said in court her daughter is a "beautiful person who made a terrible mistake.”

“Biking right next a 3,000-pound vehicle is a recipe for disaster,” Kuhasz's father said while talking about the crash.

Other family members attested Kuhasz, who was 24 at the time of the incident, is charitable and religious.

“I can’t give back Mr. Davis to his family," Kuhasz said shakily on the stand. "I’m so sorry for their loss."

Bill Davis died in a hit-and-run in Boulder County in June 2016. (Photo: Davis Family)

Kuhasz was sentenced to 12 years in prison with credit for the roughly one year she’s served so far, plus five years parole.

Her mental health was repeatedly mentioned as well as rehab, but wasn’t addressed while the judge made her ruling.

© 2017 KUSA-TV