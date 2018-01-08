Men gunned down outside RiNo bar identified

Guillermo Ornelas, left, and Jose Herrera-Cabral, right, were shot and killed outside of a bar in River North late Friday night. (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the two men who were shot and killed outside of a bar in the River North neighborhood late Friday night.

Guillermo Ornelas, 43, and Jose Herrera-Cabral, 35, were killed outside the New Welcome Inn bar at 3759 Chestnut Pl.

Both men were shot multiple times, according to the medical examiner.

In a crime bulletin, Denver Police asked for the public’s help solving the crime. No information about a possible motive as released.

It’s unclear if any suspects have been identified.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or by using the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for an award of up to $2,000.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or by using the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app.



