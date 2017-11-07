Men sought in 2 lottery ticket heists

(Photo: Courtesy Westminster PD)

KUSA - Westminster Police released surveillance photos Tuesday of a pair of men who they say used the same technique steal lottery tickets on two separate occasions … and returned to the scene of the crime.

According to a crime bulletin from Westminster Police, the thefts happened on Oct. 19 and Oct. 25 at a gas station at 9489 Sheridan Blvd.

In both cases, one of the men would distract the store employee and make them leave the front counter – allowing his cohort to steal lottery tickets when no one was watching.

