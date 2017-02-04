Meth paraphernalia found at home of woman who attacked deputy, officer

Kristin Lipsky (Photo: Weld County Sheriff’s Office)

WELD COUNTY – A deputy and officer were injured while arresting a woman who was threatening her family with a knife in unincorporated Weld County Saturday morning.

A Weld County Deputy and Frederick Police Officer were called to the Meadowvale subdivision north of Highway 119 and WCR 5 1/2 for a menacing call at about 11:20 a.m.

The deputy and officer tried multiple times unsuccessfully to get the suspect, 29-year-old Kristin Lipsky, to show her hands and exit the home.

The deputy then deployed his laser, which had a minimal effect.

As the officer and deputy attempted to take Lipsky into custody, she began making stabbing motions toward the deputy’s neck area.

The officer and deputy were eventually able to take her into custody without using a higher degree of force.

The deputy was cut on the side of his head, had puncture wounds to his neck and arm, and was bitten on his left forearm. He has since been released from the hospital.

The officer sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

During a search of Lipsky’s home, officers found drug paraphernalia consistent with methamphetamine.

Lipsky sustained a cut to her finger during the incident. She was taken to North Colorado medical Center before being taken to the Weld County Jail.

Lipsky faces three counts of felony menacing, first-degree assault, possession of a schedule 2 substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or 1-800-444-3776.

