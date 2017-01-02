Missing two-year-old, father likely in Mexico

A two-year-old who was forcibly taken by his father in New Mexico Monday afternoon is likely in Mexico.

Monday night, border officials confirmed to sheriff’s deputies that the truck the two were likely in was picked up on a license plate reader at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry.

Twenty-three-year-old Sergio Guadalupe Jacquez allegedly beat his son's grandfather, set the family mobile home on fire and then took off with his two-year-old son. Police now believe he fled to Mexico. Initial reports said he may have headed to Colorado.

An Amber Alert was issued for two-year-old Ethan Jacquez, described as three feet tall with dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue-green pajama top and red pajama bottoms. He is believed to still be with his father who police say took a truck from the grandparents' home. The truck is described as a white 2001 Ford F-150 extended cab pickup truck bearing New Mexico plates, 134PJW.

According to Doña Ana County Sheriff’s detectives Jacquez went to the mobile home around 1 p.m. on Monday. He demanded his son, and when the boy's grandfather refused, he beat him. He then forced his way inside and set the home on fire.

When Ethan and his grandmother came outside to escape the fire, Jacquez grabbed the boy and fled.

Ethan's mother, who is estranged from Jacquez, was at work at the time the boy was taken. She told investigators Jacquez had recently threatened to take their son to Colorado.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2016 KUSA