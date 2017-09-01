Mom and son taken by gunpoint found, Amber Alert canceled

The home Samantha Adams and Zahid Adams were abducted from. (Photo: Sky9)

ADAMS COUNTY - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has canceled an Amber Alert issued Thursday for a young mother and her one-year-old son.

The cancelation came at 2:40 p.m. Friday. CBI said Zahid and Samantha Adams had been located near a Denver light rail station at Evans and Santa Fe.

The alert first came out of Adams County on Thursday afternoon.

Police said 1-year-old Zahid Adams and his mom, Samantha Adams, had been taken against their will by Adams' former boyfriend and father of the young boy.

On Friday, Pueblo Police and Adams County deputies say they received 'critical' information regarding the kidnapping and tracked down the suspect, Maurico Venzor-Gonzalez and his two victims in Denver Friday afternoon.

Denver law enforcement located the three, and Adams and her son are now safe.

Venzor-Gonzalez ran off, according to Pueblo Police, and has not yet been located.

Maurico Venzor-Gonzalez is wanted.

