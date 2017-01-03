Mom caught abusing son in video gets jail time

27-year-old Katrina Kennedy-Flores (Photo: Weld County District Attorney's Office)

WELD COUNTY - A mother seen abusing her 2-year-old child in a video widely shared on social media will spend 60 days in jail.

27-year-old Katrina Kennedy-Flores was sentenced by a judge Tuesday in Weld County District Court. She was arrested in May after a 16-minute video surfaced of her abusing and threatening to kill her son.

In the video, Flores-Kennedy can be heard yelling at her toddler son about a lost phone charger. The boy, wearing a t-shirt and diaper, can be seen crying as his mother yells at him and hits him.

Pictures showed bruises to the boy’s arms, legs and forehead, the district attorney’s office said.

“The emotional and physical toll this little boy went through is unimaginable,” Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke said at the sentencing. “And though we were pushing for a much lengthier jail sentence, I hope Mrs. Kennedy can learn from her mistakes and never put this boy in that position again.”

In addition to the jail sentence, Kennedy-Flores will spend 5-years on supervised probation for misdemeanor child abuse. Only supervised therapeutic visits with her son will be allowed during that time.

Kennedy Flores is expected to report to jail on January 10.

