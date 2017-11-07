Monday night shooting kills a man in northwest Aurora

(Photo: KUSA)

AURORA - A man was shot and killed in northwest Aurora on Monday night, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Around 9:40 p.m., Aurora Police officers were called to the area of East 14th Avenue and North Paris Street, Acting Lieutenant Chris Amsler said in a release.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man in the roadway who had been shot. The man was transported to the hospital and he later died from his injuries, according to a press release from the Aurora Police Department.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Agent Randy Hansen with the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit, at 303-739-6710.

Tipsters can also submit a crime tip by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7876. By using Crime Stoppers, tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

