Montbello shooting victim identified

KUSA - The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the man who was shot and killed in the Montbello neighborhood Wednesday night.
Ernesto Villalobos-Razo, 41, was shot and killed in the 13800 block of Albrook Drive at around 6:30 p.m.
A shooter has not yet been taken into custody, Denver Police say. No motive for the shooting has been released.
The incident remains under investigation.
