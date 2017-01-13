Montbello shooting victim identified

Courtesy: Chris Cheline/9NEWS

KUSA - The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the man who was shot and killed in the Montbello neighborhood Wednesday night.

Ernesto Villalobos-Razo, 41, was shot and killed in the 13800 block of Albrook Drive at around 6:30 p.m.

A shooter has not yet been taken into custody, Denver Police say. No motive for the shooting has been released.

The incident remains under investigation.



