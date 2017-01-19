More details released in shooting that killed 3

25-year-old Santos Navares. (Photo: Conejos County DA)

CONEJOS COUNTY - The rural Colorado shooting that left three people dead and one wounded happened at a birthday get-together for one of the victims, according to a police report obtained by 9NEWS Thursday morning.

The attack happened outside of a home near the town of Capulin on Sunday evening. The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Santos Navares, was arrested a short time later after the vehicle he was driving got stuck in the snow at the bottom of a hill.

Navares faces six counts of first-degree murder – among other charges -- and is being held without bond.

According to the affidavit, the shooting happened at the home of 60-year-old Guadalupe Cervantez. It was his birthday, and multiple witnesses say they were partying at his house.

Cervantez’s son had left to go to the store just before the shooting. When he returned, four people – including his father – had been shot.

Earlier in the day, Cervantez and 28-year-old Marissa Herrera – who was also killed in the attack – had encountered Navares at LaPlaya, a bar in Capulin. A witness, identified 28-year-old Matile Herrera, told investigators that Navares was acting aggressively and buying drinks for everyone using a “huge wad of cash.”

At one point, Matilde Herrera said Navares asked out Marissa and became very aggressive when Navares turned him down. Matilde Herrera said she believed she may have gone to school at some point with Navares.

According to the affidavit, Matilde Herrera said the bartender wanted to close, and Cervantez persuaded Navares to come to his house.

Navares gave Matile Herrera and Cervantez a ride back to his home, according to the affidavit. At one point, Matilde Herrera says Navares took a gun out of the console and pointed it at her head.

When they returned to Cervantez’s house, the affidavit says Matilde went inside the house and fell asleep.

The Conejos County Sheriff’s Office says Matilde Herrera slept through the ensuing attack.

Details about what happened next were sparse. When officers arrived to Cervantez’s home, they say they first found a man later identified as 49-year-old Joe Archuleta dead near the driver’s door of a blue Ford Thunderbird parked outside the residence. He had been shot in the head.

Cervantez was found lying on the ground at the back of the house. He had also been shot in the head.

Another victim, identified as 34-year-old Don Lawrence Martniez, was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. He told police “Santo” had shot him and took off in a brown van headed toward Capulin.

Marissa Herrera was found near a Chevrolet sedan outside the residence. Someone had covered her with a blanket. She was airlifted to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Denver, where she later died.

Navares was found stuck in the snow in a van. Deputies say he was drunk and had a gun in his waistband, as well as $1,000 cash. As he was taken into custody, the affidavit said he told police, “I will blow you [expletive] away.”

Investigators later learned the van was stolen.

During an interview with investigators, Navares denied having any memory of what happened between leaving the bar and getting stuck in the snow.

The shooting sent shock waves through the tiny town of Capulin, which only has 200 people and is 257 miles south of Denver.

