More information about CMC Leadville bomb threat comes to light

(Photo: KUSA)

LEADVILLE - After a long day filled with questions at Colorado Mountain College Leadville, officials provided some answers at a press conference late Tuesday morning.

The suspect, who was taken in to custody Monday after making a bomb threat, was identified as 32-year-old Adam Slattery.

CMC Leadville officials confirmed that Slattery is a former student, taking classes there as recently as last semester, but he was not enrolled in any courses this year.

After being taken into custody yesterday, Slattery remains at the Lake County Sheriff's Office, where he has been uncooperative with the ongoing investigation.

Slattery faces charges of false reporting of explosives, resisting arrest, menacing, criminal extortion, and harassment. He will appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

RELATED: Bomb threat closes college campus in Leadville

Officials revealed that the threat was made in a phone call with CMC's Glenwood Springs campus. Law enforcement was notified and they soon realized the threat was meant for the Leadville campus.

At that point, Lake County Sheriff's Office made the decision to put the Leadville campus on lockout, with 106 people on campus.

About 40 people were able to be evacuated, with the remaining staff and students being moved to the cafeteria. They waited out the threat with plenty of food, TV, and even some board games. No one was hurt.

Law Enforcement were mainly concerned with a backpack near the library. South Central Region Bomb Squad was called in and, with the help of two bomb-sniffing dogs, determined that there were no explosives.

CMC Leadville confirmed that classes have resumed as of Tuesday morning. They are also making mental health services available to students for several weeks.

(© 2017 KUSA)