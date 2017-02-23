Now-former Swedish Hospital surgical tech Rocky Allen (Photo: Instagram)

KUSA - A former surgical tech who federal investigators say stole fentanyl from Swedish Medical Center causing a massive health scare was sentenced to an additional year in federal prison.

Rocky Allen was already serving a 78 month sentence after pleading guilty to two federal charges in July of 2016.

RELATED: Judge on surgical tech who switched needles: 'He don't give a damn about people'

He was indicted in February after he was caught by a Swedish employee in an unassigned hospital room.

According to federal prosecutors, Allen has HIV, and 2,900 patients at Swedish had to get tested for the disease in wake of the allegations against the surgical tech.

To date, no patients have reported infections.

After he was sentenced, Allen drove to Idaho prior to reporting to prison to visit family despite an order from a judge prohibiting him from traveling there.

RELATED : Surgical tech fails to report to prison

As a result of the trip Allen was charged with felony criminal contempt of court.

He will now serve a total of 90 months in federal prison.





(© 2017 KUSA)