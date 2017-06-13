Mother that kidnapped daughter in court today

KUSA
Caitlin Kingsbury, KUSA 7:43 AM. MDT June 13, 2017

THORNTON - A mother accused of kidnapping her daughter in April, is expected to face a judge Tuesday.

Just after 9 a.m. on April 30, the child's grandmother told police the biological mother, Meshelle Branch,21, and Robert Owens,28, forced her way into the apartment and took her 22-month-old daughter.

At the time the grandmother had an active protection order prohibiting Branch from her residence and other stipulations of no contact.

The child suffers from a potentially life-threatening medical condition that required she be found quickly.

An Amber Alert was issued at 12:45 p.m. and the two suspects turned themselves into police at 1:34 p.m.

The little girl was taken to the hospital and medically cleared following the event.

The charges are violation of protection order, first-degree criminal trespass and child abuse.

