Motorcyclists accused of entering Colorado Classic route, injuring officer charged

Steven Cicchi, left, and Joseph Heinert, right, are accused of going into the closed Colorado Classic course on motorcycles. (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - Two motorcyclists have been charged and police are looking for two others after investigators say they went onto the closed Colorado Classic bike route Saturday, leaving a police officer injured.

Steven Cicchi, 32, is charged with one count of vehicular eluding-peace officer, violation of bail bond conditions, assault in the third degree – peace officer, failure to report an accident or return to the scene and compulsory insurance.

He was already out on bond for eluding a police officer when the incident occurred, prosecutors say.

Joseph Heinert, 31, has been charged with vehicular eluding – peace officer.

According to police, Cicchi and Heinert ignored a traffic barricaded, police vehicles and direct commands from Denver officers and went onto the closed bike race course.

Cicchi is accused of hitting and injuring a police officer as he tried to get past him in the area of Zuni Street and Speer Boulevard.

He lost control of his motorcycle and crashed, and was soon arrested. Police arrested Heinhert in the area of 3100 North Federal Boulevard.

Cicchi is being held in the Denver City Jail on a $50,000 bond. Heinert is out on a $5,000 bond.

No description of the other two motorcyclists was immediately available.

