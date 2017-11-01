'Multiple parties down' after shooting at Thornton Walmart: Police

THORNTON - Aurora SWAT is responding to assist a shooting in Thornton.

Police said multiple parties are down after a shooting at a Walmart in Thornton Wednesday evening, but have not offered more details.

A report of multiple shots fired came out before 6:30 p.m. at the Grant Street Walmart location, says Officer Avila with the Thornton Police Department.

"Shooting just occurred at Walmart, 9900 Grant St, multiple parties down. Please stay away from the area."

The Walmart is at 9901 Grant Street.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS has sent crews to the Walmart.

