Murder charge for man who walked to police station, confessed murder

Joe Pinheiro (Photo: Denver District Attorney's Office)

DENVER - A man who walked to a Sheridan Police station and confessed to fatally shooting another man in the chest has been charged with murder.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office filed first-degree murder charges against Joe Pinheiro, 58, in district court on Thursday.

Last Saturday, Pinheiro told investigators he had shot and killed 50-year-old Phillip Malinowski and that his body would be found in a basement.

When Denver Police officers arrived at Pinheiro’s home in the 3200 block of West Saratoga Avenue, they say they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest in the basement as promised.

Two guns were recovered from the crime scene. Details on what led up to the altercation have not been released.

Pinheiro remains in custody in Denver city jail.

© 2017 KUSA-TV