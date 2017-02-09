Murder in Fort Collins: Who was Peggy Hettrick?

Police investigators move the body of Peggy Lee Hettrick from a field on Feb. 11, 1987 (Photo: Coloradoan library)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - In the early morning hours of Feb. 11, 1987, Peggy Hettrick became a headline.

When a cyclist on his way to work spotted the ghost white, murdered and mutilated body of a woman in an otherwise empty field, police, reporters and camera crews descended on the spot.

Bodies just didn’t turn up like that in Fort Collins.

Investigators working with bare hands took casts of tire tracks and footprints as officers with "Magnum, P.I." mustaches paced the scene, snapping photographs and collecting evidence.

Cameras panned the new housing developments and apartment complexes that bordered the gruesome scene in the affluent Warren Lake area.

Read more at the Coloradoan: http://noconow.co/2kqs0Mp

Copyright 2017 Fort Collins Coloradoan