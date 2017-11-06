Murder suspect arrested after chase in Aurora

34-year-old Jacqueline Lucero

AURORA - Officers arrested the 34-year-old woman accused of fatally shooting a man near the High Line Canal in late October following a chase on Monday morning

Jacqueline Lucero is accused of shooting and killing 30-year-old Adolph Arellano in a parking lot in the 300 block of East Highline Circle on October 30.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Lucero in connection to Arellano’s death on November 1.

Early Monday morning, officers learned that Lucero was near the area of West 72nd Avenue and South Federal Boulevard. As law enforcement arrived at the scene, police say Lucero fled the location in a car.

A short time later, police spotted Lucero driving in the area of Quebec Street and 56th Avenue.

When officers tried to pull her over, she led them on a chase through unincorporated Arapahoe County and Aurora until the car she was driving crashed near Alameda Avenue and Potomac Street. That's where she was taken into custody, according to police.

At this time, the relationship between Arellano and Lucero is unclear, but investigators do not believe the shooting was random.

Lucero is being held on the warrant for first-degree murder. She's expected to face additional charges after Monday's incident.

