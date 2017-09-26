Murder suspect arrested after six-month manhunt

Michael Montgomery (Photo: Courtesy Rifle Police Department)

KUSA - A man wanted for shooting and killing another man in Rifle almost six months ago was arrested in Oregon Monday after Rifle Police say he was spotting leaving a church that provides meals for the needy.

Michael Montgomery has been wanted on a first-degree murder warrant ever since Christopher Gallegos was found dead outside of an apartment building in the 2600 block of Acacia Avenue in Rifle.

At the time, police said it was “not a random act.”

According to Rifle Police, Montgomery was arrested by the Ontario Police Department and High Desert Drug Task Force in Ontario, Oregon – a town near the Idaho border.

The 45-year-old had established a campsite near the Snake River and visited town on occasion, according to Rifle Police.

He is currently being held at the Malheur County Jail.

Rifle Police say their homicide investigation remains open and active. It’s unclear when Montgomery will return to Colorado.

