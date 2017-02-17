Suspect in murder at RTD station had been sought for deportation

19-year-old Ever Valles (Photo: Denver Police Department)

KUSA – One of the two men Denver police say was involved in a murder at an RTD light rail station was flagged for possible deportation by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement months ago, according to an ongoing investigation by 9Wants to Know.

A source within ICE confirms to 9Wants to Know ICE placed a detainer on Ever Valles, 19, back in October shortly after Denver Police arrested Valles on a car theft case. A detainer is typically issued when ICE suspects an inmate to be in the country illegally and wants to be notified of any pending release dates.

Valles was released last year from the Denver jail five days before Christmas when he posted $5,000 bond, according to court records. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told 9Wants to Know the jail notified ICE via fax 25 minutes before releasing Valles.

Through a written statement, ICE said “the detainer wasn’t honored,” adding Valles “is a known gang member” who remains “an ICE immigration enforcement priority.” The statement also said Valles is “a citizen of Mexico.”

Less than two months after his release, on February 7, Denver police investigators believe Valles and another man attempted to rob Tim Cruz, 32, at the RTD light rail station at 12th and Sheridan. Cruz was subsequently shot and killed during the robbery attempt.

According to an arrest warrant, Valles “said he participated in the robbery by checking the victim’s coat pockets prior to the shooting.” Police believe Nathan Valdez, 19, actually fired the weapon, but Colorado’s felony murder allows prosecutors to charge Valles with 1st degree murder because they believe he was a participant in the robbery.

Friday, Denver prosecutors formally charged both Valles and Valdez with murder. Their first advisement is Tuesday.

