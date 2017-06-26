Murder suspect shot by DPD convicted, charged with escape

Darius Ratcliff was shot by a Denver officer Sunday night. He was believed to have been involved a November 2015 fatal shooting (Photo: DPD)

DENVER - The suspect in a deadly shooting who was shot by Denver Police last July after an exchange of gunfire has been found guilty of first-degree assault of a peace officer.

Darius Ratcliff, 21, was also found not guilty of attempted murder of a peace officer by a Denver jury, the district attorney’s office said Monday.

Ratcliff was first charged on Aug. 10 for the July 31, 2016 incident.

Denver Police say they first encountered Ratcliff that night when they tried to stop his vehicle near 35th Avenue and North Olive Street. Authorities say the then-20-year-old initially ran away, but was later found by three officers in the 3300 block of North Olive Street. After an exchange of gunfire, Ratcliff was wounded and taken to the hospital.

No officers were hurt.

Ratcliff had three outstanding warrants for his arrest at the time of the shooting – including one for first-degree murder.

This was in connection to a shooting near West Bayaud Avenue and South Bannock Street on Nov. 6, 2015 that left one person dead and three others injured.

Ratcliff has been implicated in another shooting that happened on Sept. 27, 2015 in the 3300 block of North Colorado Boulevard. He has been charged with four counts of attempted murder, four counts of attempted first-degree assault, four counts of menacing and one count of illegal discharge for a firearm for that incident.

He is charged with three counts of burglary and one count of criminal mischief in connection with a theft at a marijuana dispensary on June 3, 2016 in the 4000 block of Jackson Street.

His most recent brush with the law happened while he was already in custody.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office says Ratcliff has been charged with escape from pending felony for allegedly fleeing from Denver Police as he was being escorted from the city jail into Denver Health Medical Center on Sept. 23, 2016.

The escape didn’t last long: prosecutors say he was back in custody moments later.



