Muslims warned feds about accused shooter

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shooting suspect had troubled past
-
Those aren't wet roads, they're covered in ice
-
Ways To Save For Thursday, Feb 2, 2017
-
Sen. Cory Gardener asked about paid protesters
-
Wife of RTD guard Scott Von Lanken says he'd want family to forgive shooter
-
RAW: Hours-long standoff in Cherry Creek ends with arrest
-
Thursday morning weather
-
Icy roads: bad for driving, good for hockey
-
After missing playoffs, Broncos freeze ticket prices
-
Avanti House helps sex trafficking victims
More Stories
-
Local Muslims warned feds about accused RTD…Feb. 2, 2017, 12:24 p.m.
-
Flying Trump flag is a military violationFeb. 2, 2017, 1:15 p.m.
-
Super Bowl LI common denominator: Falcons, Pats both…Feb. 2, 2017, 1:20 p.m.