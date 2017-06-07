Nearly a dozen vehicles vandalized in Aurora

Vandalism in Aurora. (Photo: KUSA)

AURORA - Police are investigating after nearly a dozen vehicles were vandalized overnight in Aurora.

Aurora Police say at least 10 vehicles near Tufts and Temple drives reported broken windshields and shattered windows.

The vandalism is believed to have happened between 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday and 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Nothing was taken out of any of the vehicles, according to police.

No suspect information has been released. Anyone with information should contact the Aurora Police Department.

Vandalism in Aurora. (Photo: KUSA)

© 2017 KUSA-TV