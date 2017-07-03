Neighbors help stop suspected thieves

DENVER - Suspected thieves were not only caught on camera they were caught in a tight knit Denver neighborhood. One that proved just how quickly its members can act when they chased the suspects down and stopped them at their getaway car.

Steven Roland is getting closer to opening up The Boulangerie, a new French bakery on South Pearl street. But, he has already made a name for himself.

"The young lady standing outside Common Threads started yelling 'Stop!' or something like that," said Roland.

Shannon Hourigan was working Thursday when she and co-workers noticed someone trying to steal clothes off a rack outside the store.

"He just bear hugs these clothes," said Hourigan.

"He was tripping over the clothes and fell a couple of times, which gave me time to catch up to him," said Roland.

"It's almost comical watching it," said Jennifer Wilshire, a co-owner of Common Threads.

The theft was caught on video thanks to surveillance cameras.

Roland says he didn't think twice to follow the suspect to a getaway car in a nearby alley with two more people inside.

"He went right through the window of the car and I went right behind him," he said.

"It was kind of a brawl and I just kept my distance," said Hourigan.

That's when people from Leo's Automotive and even a jogger jumped in to help.

"I don't know how he thought he would get very far," said Wilshire.

The thieves had targeted a re-sale store and tried to steal a rack of clothes that were on sale.

The store got its clothes back, some damaged. Roland said he reacted on instinct.

"Even my mother-in-law called from Norway and said, 'Don't ever do that again!'," said Roland

But the important part for the people he helped is knowing what kind of new neighbor they have.

"To have neighbors react the way they did - there are still a lot of good people out there and get involved," said Wilshire.

Denver Police say they did arrest two people but didn't say if they hade any weapons because this is an open investigation. They are looking for a possible third suspect.

DPD says while it's great to see people helping each other, they don't encourage taking matters into your own hands because it can be very risky.

