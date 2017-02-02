New life for unit designed to prevent online child sex crimes

(Photo: Chris Hansen, KUSA)

KUSA - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is taking over one of the state's most prolific law enforcement units that's designed to prevent child sex offenses.

To protect kids, members of the Child Sex Offender Internet Investigations Unit go online and pretend to be children.

Such tactics have resulted in hundreds of arrests.

However, the Colorado Attorney Regulation Counsel said in December it was unethical for the JeffCo District Attorney's office, which is run by lawyers, to use fake personas to catch criminals.

This prompted the unit's temporarily shutdown last December. It's now overseen by law enforcement.

The unit's nickname is Cheezo, which is also the name of their mascot a yellow 5-foot-tall cool cat.

“The value of Cheezo is evidenced by numbers. Over the past decade, the investigative team has arrested and convicted more than 900 online sexual predators of children," District Attorney Pete Weir said in a statement.

The unit also provides education and prevention programs to children and adults.

