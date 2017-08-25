No charges for father who shot and killed his son in Washington County

Police lights. (Photo: KUSA)

After reviewing the case, the Weld County District Attorney decided Friday not to pursue charges against a father who shot and killed his 31-year-old son earlier this month.

Leyton Laybourn, 31, was shot just outside of Cope back on August 13 by his father, 65-year-old Stanley Laybourn. The pair was at Stanley's home in eastern Colorado when a fight started.

Stanley is the husband of a Washington County commissioner, so the Weld County DA looked at the case and appointed Michael Rourke special prosecutor in the case.

Rourke and the Weld County DA's Office decided that Stanley acted in self-defense when he shot his son. Stanley is partially paralyzed, and while at his home back on August 13 just before 8 p.m., his son pushed him and threw him into a planting pot.

That's when Stanley fired.

Leyton died at Yuma District Hospital later that night.

The charges were officially dropped against Stanley Friday afternoon.

