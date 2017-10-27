Photo: Northglenn Police Department

NORTHGLENN - Northglenn police are looking for someone who robbed a bank in Thornton and took off on a bicycle.

Officers say the male suspect walked into the Bank of the West on Huron Street, south of 104th Ave, at around 9:30 a.m. Friday in a ski mask and demanded money.

He put the money in a backpack and got away on a BMX-style bike, heading south on Huron.

He's described as tall and was wearing gloves and a light blue jacket.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Detective Windholz with Northglenn PD at 303-450-8855.

