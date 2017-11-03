Nurse pleads guilty to attempted unlawful sexual contact with a patient

Thomas Moore (Photo: Weld County District Attorney's Office)

BRIGHTON - A former nurse at North Suburban Medical Center in Thornton pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of attempted unlawful sexual contact with a patient as part of a plea deal.

According to a release from the Adams County District Attorney's Office, 45-year-old Thomas Moore was charged with fondling a woman who came to the hospital to be treated for a severe migraine.

Moore faces a sentence of 12 years in prison, but it will be served at the same time as a 12-year sentence from a similar case in Weld County.

Moore pleaded guilty in October to two counts of attempted sexual assault in Weld County. He was charged with fondling five female patients while working at University of Colorado Health in Greeley. He faces additional charges in Larimer County.

© 2017 KUSA-TV