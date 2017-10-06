Nurse pleads guilty to attempting to sexually assault patients

Thomas Moore (Photo: Weld County District Attorney's Office)

GREELEY - A former University of Colorado Health nurse accused of sexually assaulting at least 10 patients in Colorado and Nebraska has pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted sexual assault in Weld County and faces 12 years in prison for those charges.

According to the Weld County District Attorney's Office, 45-year-old Thomas Moore fondled five female patients at a UCH emergency room in Greeley from March 2014 to April 2015.

The five women came forward after Moore was arrested in Fort Collins for allegedly sexually assaulting more patients there.

The Weld County DA says Moore committed the crimes while administering morphine and other painkillers. The victims said he also rubbed their shoulders, which made them uncomfortable.

Moore faces additional charges in Larimer and Adams counties.

