Nurse suspended for illegally calling in prescriptions for herself

DENVER - A nurse has been suspended for allegedly calling in numerous prescriptions for herself, the Department of Regulatory Agencies announced Friday.

In a news release, DORA says on Dec. 26, Kaylin Zager identified herself as an office manager for the physician where she worked part-time and called in a prescription to a pharmacy in Loveland for 120 pills of tramadol, a painkiller.

The pharmacist later called the physician’s office and learned that no such prescription was issued.

Zager’s suspension went into effect on Jan. 12.

Investigators later learned that Zager had previously called in prescriptions for herself over a seven-month period.

Her case remains under investigation, and further discipline is possible.



