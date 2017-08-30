KUSA
Close

Officer accused of on-duty sex assault out on bond

Krystyna Biassou, KUSA 11:37 AM. MDT August 30, 2017

KUSA - The police officer accused of sexually assaulting a woman while on duty is out on bond, according to the district attorney's office.

Curtis Arganbright, a senior officer with the Westminster Police Department, was formally charged with sexual assault using force to obtain submission of the victim, sexual assault of a person in custody of law by a person in a position of authority -- both felonies -- on Wednesday.

He was arrested on Monday in connection to an alleged sex assault that happened in Broomfield on Aug. 24 between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. at a location near W. 144th and Zuni Street.

MOREArrest of officer accused of sex assault 'rocked department to its core', chief says

Arganbright, 40, was suspended without pay on Monday when he was arrested. He's out on a $20,000 bond. 

He's been with the Westminster Police Department since December 2013 and previously worked with the Federal Heights Police Department.

The Broomfield and Westminster police departments held a joint press conference after his arrest. Watch the entire press conference below. Can't see the video? Click here

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories