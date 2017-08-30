Officer accused of on-duty sex assault out on bond

(Photo: Broomfield Police)

KUSA - The police officer accused of sexually assaulting a woman while on duty is out on bond, according to the district attorney's office.

Curtis Arganbright, a senior officer with the Westminster Police Department, was formally charged with sexual assault using force to obtain submission of the victim, sexual assault of a person in custody of law by a person in a position of authority -- both felonies -- on Wednesday.

He was arrested on Monday in connection to an alleged sex assault that happened in Broomfield on Aug. 24 between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. at a location near W. 144th and Zuni Street.

Arganbright, 40, was suspended without pay on Monday when he was arrested. He's out on a $20,000 bond.

He's been with the Westminster Police Department since December 2013 and previously worked with the Federal Heights Police Department.

The Broomfield and Westminster police departments held a joint press conference after his arrest. Watch the entire press conference below. Can't see the video? Click here

