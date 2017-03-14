Officer-involved shooting investigated in Westminster

Officer involved shooting in Westminster. (Photo: Noel Brennan, KUSA.)

WESTMINSTER – Westminster Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators tell 9Wants to Know that the incident involved Colorado State Patrol and a suspect. The suspect was shot, but no one with CSP was injured.

The shooting happened near 112th Avenue and Stuart Street -- not far from Cotton Creek Elementary School, prompting a lockdown that lasted about 10 minutes. After that, the school went on lockout.

Officers involved in shooting are part of metro auto theft task force. Colorado State Patrol PIO en route to scene. #OIS — Westminster Police (@WestminsterPD) March 14, 2017

Joe Ferdani with Adams 12 Five Start Schools says all students and staff are safe.

The nature of the incident is under investigation.

9NEWS has a crew headed at the scene. We’ll update this story with more information as we get it.

Tweets by Noeltbrennan

© 2017 KUSA-TV