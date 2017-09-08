Officer-involved shooting leaves one in hospital

DENVER - One person was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound following an officer-involved shooting in Denver Friday night.

According to a Denver Police tweet, that person is expected to survive.

An officer on scene told 9NEWS the officer-involved shooting happened at the intersection of 45th Ave and Kingston in Denver. Another officer responded to the scene following the shooting and was involved in a crash.

Police say neither officer was injured, but one was transported to the hospital for observation.

They have not released any information about what led up to the shooting at this time.

