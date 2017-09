Scout Schultz

ATLANTA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting late Saturday night on the Georgia Tech campus that left an engineering student dead.

According to the GBI, Georgia Tech police responded to a 911 call at a Georgia Tech dorm in the 500 block of 8th Street about a person with a knife and a gun at 11:17 pm.

When officers arrived, they made contact with 21-year-old Scout Schultz, who officers said was armed with a knife. Officers made multiple attempts to get Schultz to drop the knife. Officers said Schultz was not cooperative, and would not comply with the officers' commands.

They said Schultz advanced on the officers with the knife. When Schultz continued to advance and would not drop the knife, one of the officers fired, striking Schultz.

Shultz was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta, and died there.

Scout Shultz was a fourth-year computer engineering student and president of Georgia Tech's Pride Alliance.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Students stood outside watching police gather evidence shortly after the incident on 8th Street outside the West Village building.

Georgia Tech gave students a play-by-play on Twitter, alerting students at about 11:30 pm to seek shelter in a secure location until further notice.

About 20 minutes later, the school informed students that there was no longer a threat on campus.

The GBI is continuing their investigation. Once they have concluded their inquest, the results will be presented to the Fulton County District Attorney's office for review and any additional action.

