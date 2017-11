(Photo: Mike Grady, KUSA)

Police in Parker confirmed via Twitter Saturday night that they shot a suspect on 20 Mile Road.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with injuries that have yet to be reported.

The shooting happened in the 10800 block of 20 Mile Road.





Officer involved shooting 10800 block of 20 mile road-suspect has been transported to hospital-only injury. PIO on the way — Parker Police Dept. (@ParkerPolice) November 5, 2017

