Officer-involved shooting reported near CSU: Police

An officer-involved shooting has been reported near Colorado State University's campus Saturday night in Fort Collins, authorities say.

Officers with CSU Police and Fort Collins Police were investigating the report of a man threatening to harm another person near the university's campus late Saturday night.

Authorities found the suspect on the 500 block of W. Prospect Road and quickly learned he was armed, says Sgt. Matt Johnson with the Fort Collins Police Department. Officers then opened fire and hit the unidentified suspect.

The suspect was taken to Medical Center of the Rockies with serious injuries. No officers were hurt, Johnson says.

Prospect is closed between Centre Avenue and Whitcomb Street during the investigation.

The shooting happened near the Aggie Village Apartments and Colorado State University.

The Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the incident.

