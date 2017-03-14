Officer involved Westminster shooting
Officers and witnesses are being questioned about a deadly shooting that briefly placed an elementary school on lock down this afternoon.Officers from an auto theft task force shot and killed a car theft suspect near 112th and Stuart in Westminster.
KUSA 4:12 PM. MDT March 14, 2017
