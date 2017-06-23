Officer seriously hurt after pursuing, fighting with DUI suspect

Connor Michael Dougherty, 25 (Photo: Edgewater Police Department)

An Edgewater officer is at a local hospital in critical condition after fighting with a DUI suspect early Friday morning, authorities say.

Edgewater Cpl. Michael Nesbitt was with other officers while pursuing a DUI suspect on a motorized scooter around 2 a.m. Friday. Connor Michael Dougherty. 25, was riding the scooter before crashing it in a school parking lot and fighting with officers, including Nesbitt, Edgewater Police say in a news release.

Nesbitt suffered respiratory and cardiac arrest from the strain of fighting with Dougherty and he was taken to the Lutheran Hospital Intensive Care Unit immediately after the fight, police say. Updates on his condition are expected from the police department as they become available.

Dougherty, meanwhile, was arrested after being taken to the hospital for the injuries he got in the fight. He's at the Jefferson County Jail on several charges including second-degree assault of a peace officer, according to the police department.

