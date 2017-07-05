Officer shoots and kills suspect

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree burn
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
One man dead, two in custody and one at large after…Jul. 5, 2017, 6:27 a.m.
-
92-year-old vet captivates Rockies fans with Fourth…Jul. 4, 2017, 10:17 p.m.
-
Mobile home park evacuated after large fireJul. 5, 2017, 7:12 a.m.