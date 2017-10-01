Officer shoots, kills man at Fort Collins hotel

KUSA - A 911 call for a "suspicious circumstance" ended in death early Sunday morning at a Fort Collins hotel.

Just before 5 a.m., Fort Collins 911 responded to the call at the America's Best Value in on N. College Avenue.

The caller told police he heard a loud noise and saw a hole in the ceiling above him. When Fort Collins officers tried to contact the suspect, police say he opened the door wielding a weapon.

He was shot and killed by an officer.

Neither the suspect's name nor the officer's name has been released.

No officers or hotel guests were injured, police said in a release.

The 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team will take over the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Loveland Police Department Tip Line at 970-962-2032 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 where you will remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward.

