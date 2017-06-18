Officer shoots suspect following chase in Aurora

Shooting scene. (Photo: KUSA)

AURORA - An officer shot a man in his 30s following a chase in Aurora Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Alameda Parkway and East Ohio Drive.

Details are limited, but Aurora Police say no officers were injured. The suspect was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Denver Police are assisting in the investigation.

9NEWS will update this story as more details become available.

