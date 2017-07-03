Officer who fatally shot suspect near CSU identified

Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a fatal, officer-involved shooting July 1, 2017, on Prospect Road (Photo: Cassa Niedringhaus/The Coloradoan)

KUSA - Colorado State University has identified the campus police officer who fatally shot an armed suspect who they say was threatening to harm another person Saturday night.

The officer, Cpl. Philip Morris, has been with CSUPD for five and a half years. In wake of the shooting, he was placed on paid administrative leave per department policy.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office has identified the suspect in the incident as 19-year-old Jeremy Holmes of Fort Collins.

Police say they encountered Holmes in the 500 block of West Prospect Road and quickly learned he was armed.

Officers then opened fire.

The shooting happened near the CSU campus and Aggie Village apartments.

It was the second shooting involving a law enforcement officer in Fort Collins in 24 hours.

Another man, 23-year-old Chet Knuppel, was shot and killed by a Larimer County deputy after he reportedly crashed a stolen car and tried to run away from police.

