Officials ID man shot by officer in south-central Colorado

VALDEZ, Colo. (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by a sheriff's deputy in south-central Colorado.



The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says 44-year-old Kristian Martinez died on Oct. 11 after reportedly attacking a Las Animas County deputy who was trying to arrest him.



Officers responded to a report of a shed fire near the town of Valdez. Officers said Martinez was acting strangely and then fled. Investigators say Martinez lashed out at the deputy who chased after him.



Deputy Henry Trujillo was placed on paid administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

